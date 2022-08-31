Mnangagwa receives Egyptian President’s invitation to attend COP27

This came during the Zimbabwean president’s meeting with the ambassador on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the African country.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday 30/8/2022, that the ambassador reviewed during the meeting the efforts that were exerted during the past period to boost relations and foster cooperation between the two countries in the fields of health, agriculture and construction.

For his part, the Zimbabwean president praised the distinguished relations between the two countries, expressing his aspiration to meet president Sisi in the near future.