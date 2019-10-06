Mnangagwa lashes out at ‘lazy’ ministers

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has railed against ministers who should be bringing Bills before Parliament for crafting, but have not been industrious enough.

This was after only nine Bills out of the 29 that he announced will be crafted during the First Session of the Ninth Parliament were enacted.

“The law must be a universal instrument of development and, as such, the slow pace in this august House, which has resulted in a low number of Bills passing through Parliament, cannot be allowed to continue,” Mnangagwa said in his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday.

“I thus challenge MPs in their individual and collective capacities to play their part in speeding up our parliamentary processes. Equally, reports of mismanagement of public finances as exposed by the office of the Auditor-General (AG) and brought before this Parliament, must never be condoned.”

While MPs, during the First Session of the Ninth Parliament, failed to impress in terms of introducing motions that clocked several months on the Order Paper without being debated, their conduct at Parliamentary Portfolio Committees was very impressive and robust.