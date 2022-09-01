Mnangagwa is out of order; he must do his work, says South Africa’s Doctor-Death

South African Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says the presence of Zimbabweans in her country in need of healthcare, including women going to give birth there, running away from collapsed hospitals, is an indication of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership failure.

“What is Mnangagwa doing, he is doing nothing and I’m doing his job,” Ramathuba says in this video speaking to a Zimbabwean in South Africa to give birth.

“Mnangagwa is out of order; he must do his work.”

She says Zimbabweans are flooding SA for maternity due to failure at home.

Ramathuba says since she is providing medical treatment to Zimbabweans in South Africa, she will have to bill Mnangagwa and his government for the healthcare services rendered to them.

She says she is sympathetic to pregnant women or those with babies, not foreign drunken victims of mishaps, but even then the Zimbabwean government must pay bills for its citizens.

Ramathuba says she is prepared to issue the bills or a statement, saying Mnangagwa must just pay.

Mnangagwa is out of order; he must do his work, says SA MEC pic.twitter.com/Un1ZNkMpjx — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) September 1, 2022

