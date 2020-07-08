‘Mnangagwa does not kill people’ – Mangwana

PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Ndabaningi Mangwana has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had no intentions to kill selfexiled former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.

“Zimbabwe does not assassinate people,” Mangwana said in response to fears by Jonathan Moyo that Mnangagwa wants to extradite him so he can finish him off.

Since November 2017 when the military toppled Robert Mugabe from power, Moyo and at least four former Ministers have been stuck on foreign lands for fear of prosecution.

Said Mangwana: “We believe in the rule of law. That statement by Jonathan Moyo is a pitch for him to be considered as a genuine asylum seeker. He is not. He is a fugitive from justice.

“We have a lot of faith in our criminal justice system and we believe everyone should have their day in court, Jonathan Moyo included.

“The only attempted assassinations we are aware of were on President Mnangagwa when he was VP by the G40 cabal and as president in Bulawayo. There is no prize for guessing who was behind those attempts on the president’s life.

“Fugitives from justice should come and clear their names. Some have been cleared, vindicating the impartiality of our judicial system.”

Moyo is accused of diverting US$244 575 in Zimdef funds, but he maintains that the charges were politically motivated.

Apart from Moyo, other former Ministers stuck abroad are Patrick Zhuwao, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Mandiitawepi Chimene and Godfrey Gandawa.