Media Welcomes Paradza’s Appointment As Dep Info Minister

MEDIA organisations have applauded the appointment of Makonde legislator, Kindness Paradza as the Deputy Minister of Information.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday appointed Paradza, a former journalist and publisher, as Energy Mutodi’s replacement.

The post has been vacant since last year when Mutodi was relieved from the position.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) described Paradza’s appointment as a positive development in the media industry.

“One thing we would want to note as MISA is that Hon. Paradza discharged himself well when he was with the Parliamentary portfolio committee on information and broadcasting services in pushing for the reform of AIPPA (Access to Information and Protection to Privacy Act) and regulation of the media,” said Tabani Moyo, MISA Zimbabwe director in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

“You will remember his fierce debates in parliament pertaining to the need for democratic regulation of the media and the need to unbundle the ZMC (Zimbabwe Media Commission) and the Media Practitioners Bill.”

However, Moyo bemoaned the parliamentary debates on media will no longer be the same without Paradza.

“Definitely, we will miss working with him at parliamentary level as he takes his new responsibility and hope that he will carry with him the same spirit and stamina in defending the industry.

“In many instances, we had started referring to him as a friend of the media. Hope he will maintain those indelible footprints.”

The Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (ZINEF) is also confident Paradza will transform the toxic media environment in the country.

“He understands our media problems and hopefully he will see to it that wide sweeping media reforms come to fruition before the end of the current parliament,” said ZINEF coordinator Njabulo Ncube.

Ncube’s sentiments were also echoed by the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ).

“As the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe, we wish to congratulate Honourable Kindness Paradza on his appointment as the Deputy Minister of Information,” said MAZ chairperson Vivian Zhangazha.

“He has background in the media and understands pertinent issues that need redress within the broader media development agenda of Zimbabwe. As MAZ, we look forward to progressive engagements with him.”