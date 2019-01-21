MDC Chairperson Tabitha Khumalo flees her home

The Canadian government is among several countries that have raised concern over the safety and whereabouts of the Movement for Democratic Change National Chairperson Tabitha Khumalo who went into hiding on Sunday afternoon after armed members of the CID Law and Order stormed her house.

The police found her maid who did not have information about Khumalo’s whereabouts. Khumalo had left the after house getting tipped that state agents were looking for her.

In a latest information that reached us on Monday, the Canadian embassy in Harare is said to be seeking assurances from the Harare administration that Khumalo is safe. Some sources have also told us that the embassy is trying to make contact with her to be sure that she is safe.

Another source close to the brave politician this morning told us that the legislator is safe in hiding although she remains fearful that if she is found, the police will simply torture, assault her and detain her for several days without any charge being preferred against her.

Meanwhile, Khumalo this morning revealed that so far she is safe and she has not heard anything else from the police as her maid has left the MP’s Sauerstown residence

Another source said that it is difficult for Khumalo to make good her escape from Zimbabwe because she does not have travelling documents as she is in the process of applying for a new passport.

Khumalo is part of the high profile civic society and Opposition leaders that are targeted by the state for arrest, torture and killing after the state accused them of inciting protestors to engage in violent behavior last week Monday.

Zimbabwe was rocked by violent protest that was caused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announcement to increase the price of fuel.

The protest were followed by a brutal state clampdown on citizens and opposition leader. 12 people have died from gunshot wounds while hundreds are in hospital.