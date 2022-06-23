Mahere blasts ruling as Sikhala denied bail

HARARE: THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has condemned a court decision Wednesday to deny party legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole bail.

The duo returned to remand after they were refused bail by deputy chief magistrate, Gibson Mandaza.

The two were arrested a week ago after violence rocked to funeral wake and memorial services for murdered CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Said the magistrate; “It is the view of this court that the State has managed to prove that the two accused should be denied bail.

“Accordingly therefore bail is denied to the two accused person will be in custody.”

CCC national spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said there was no justification for the court’s ruling.

She spoke to the media outside the courts;

Ali was allegedly murdered by one Pius Jamba who has since been arrested.

Prosecutors allege Sikhala posted videos encouraging public violence following the recovery of Ali’s dismembered, decomposing body.

Sithole is accused of acting in connivance with Sikhala by reportedly organising transport which ferried mourners to Ali’s homestead in Nyatsime.

The two lawmakers, who deny the charges, are being represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Alec Muchadehama.

They will be back in court on July 6.

Meanwhile, three other CCC activists also appeared in court Wednesday over the Nyatsime clashes.

Precious Jeche (41), Misheck Guzha (62) and Odius Makoma (42) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with public violence.

They were remanded in custody to Thursday for a bail application.

According to court papers, the trio allegedly conspired to engage in acts of violence to avenge Ali’s while attending her funeral service on June 14, 2022.

It is alleged that the trio and accomplices still at large moved around the Nyatsime area breaking down windows and also burnt down the house of local Zanu PF chairperson George Murambatsvina.

Prosecutors claim, the trio then proceeded to Chibhanguza shopping centre where they torched down a gazebo, damaged the windows of 13 shops, 4 beer halls and looted groceries.

The trio allegedly destroyed properties and houses of over 53 people in the Nyatsime local area.

The value of property damaged was estimated at ZW$5 800 000. – Newzim

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

