Linda Musarira threatens war on MDC bit to topple Mnangagwa

LEAD President Linda Masarira has declared war against anyone who will rise up to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa outside the prescribed constitutional means.

The fire brand gender activist posted on Twitter after MDC Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhala was accused of saying treasonous statements threatening ton overthrow President Mnangagwa before 2023.

“As long as I am still breathing, there will be no insurgency in Zimbabwe. Job Sikhala be warned.” Masarira said. ” Zimbabwe is not a political playground to play with peoples livelihoods to feed your groupings insatiable appetite for power and bloodshed. Remember I still have a lot of Intel…”

Masarira recently said she is reading a book by Douglas Rogers called Two weeks in Novembner which reveals how the MDC was instrumental in installing the military government led by civilian figure Mnangagwa.

“This is what I am reading right now. I am left with about 43 pages to complete it. To all the naysayers who think I hate MDC read this book and get the gist of how they participated in bringing the same military government they lament about. I despise hypocrites.” She said.