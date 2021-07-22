Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Dies

Tobaiwa who also once served as the mayor of Kwekwe between 2008-2013 is believed to have succumbed to Covid-19 complications.
Kwekwe Mayor Angeline Kasipo has confirmed the development.
“Its quite devastating that we have received the reports about the death of our deputy mayor Councillor Tobaiwa,” Kasipo said.
She said Tobaiwa is believed to have succumbed to Covid-19 complications.
“We have heard that the deputy mayor might have succumbed to Covid-19 complications. We are still awaiting final confirmation on what really happened,” she said.
“He tested negative for Covid-19 a few days ago although he said he was not feeling well. I am afraid the test could have been a false negative and that’s my worry that we now have cases of false negatives where one tests negative while they will be positive to Covid-19,” she said.
The now deceased is father to aspirant Kwekwe Central Parliamentary candidate Judith Tobaiwa who is set to represent Kwekwe in parliamentary polls under an MDC Alliance ticket.
