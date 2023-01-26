News Ticker

Kenya and Zimbabwe have committed to enhance diplomatic ties

January 26, 2023 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0




FILE: Former President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta with his visiting Republic of Zimbabwe counterpart, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa during a press briefing at State House, Nairobi. Photo|PSCU

NAIROBI, Kenya, /APO Group/ — Kenya and Zimbabwe have committed to enhance diplomatic ties anchored on expansion of trade, agriculture and investment.

The two leaders stressed the need for African countries to trade more among themselves through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area

The commitment was made at a meeting between President William Ruto and the Zimbabwean leader, H.E Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Dakar, Senegal.

The two leaders stressed the need for African countries to trade more among themselves through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.




Copyright © 2023 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

%d bloggers like this: