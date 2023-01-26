NAIROBI, Kenya, /APO Group/ — Kenya and Zimbabwe have committed to enhance diplomatic ties anchored on expansion of trade, agriculture and investment.

The two leaders stressed the need for African countries to trade more among themselves through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area

The commitment was made at a meeting between President William Ruto and the Zimbabwean leader, H.E Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Dakar, Senegal.

