Kazembe Kazembe fingered in Goche arrest

A certain section of ZANU PF structures in Mashonaland Central have expressed anger over the arrest of ZANU PF Provincial Kingmaker Nicholas Goche over charges of stock theft and being accused of stealing an undisclosed number of cattle.

Goodman Tamuona Musariri a former ZANU PF District chairman in Mashonaland Central said, “Goche happens to be the most powerful leader in Mashonaland Central who was trained in the Intelligence. Chairman Kazembe Kazembe fears Goche because he is not a commoner in politics and Intelligence and he has far greater grip of Mashonaland Central than the late Shiri.”

Musariri urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to make sure there is peace in Mashonaland Central.

“I implore on His Excellency President Mnangagwa to consider Unity, Peace and Reconciliation than arrests of loyalists like Cde Goche.” He added.

Commenting on the incident Professor Jonathan Moyo said, “What? Something fishy. It’s an open secret in ZanuPF corridors that Mnangagwa has unfinished business with Goche. Details of the case would be interesting to unpack!”