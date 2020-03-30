James Makamba speaks on Zororo Makamba’s death

Business mogul James Makamba has broken the silence for the first time since the death of his son Zororo Makamba who was a celebrated media personality.

Makamba said his family endured pain during the period.

“On Monday 23 March our beloved son, Zororo Makamba succumbed to the #Covid_19 virus. There is no loss more painful and enduring than that of parents losing their child. My wife, Irene and myself have experienced this pain no fewer than three times.

“Our two surviving children, Kushinga and Tawanda also went through the deep pain of losing three siblings. The Makamba family expresses deep gratitude to friends and relatives who comforted us in difficult circumstances of social distance and quarantine.”