‘I’ve heard your cries,’ Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly warned his Zanu-PF party heavyweights that he would not tolerate saboteurs manipulating the country’s economic crisis to enrich themselves by inflating basic commodity prices.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, speaking at a Zanu-PF politburo meeting this week, Mnangagwa said he was aware that some close party officials were using their positions to “create despondency in the country through manipulation of currency market and creating artificial shortages.”

“Government is fully aware of the machinations by some detractors and economic opportunists who are bent on creating despondency in the country through the manipulation of the foreign currency market and creation of artificial shortages.

“This has caused untold suffering to our people. As a listening president, I have heard their cries and my government is determined to provide solutions to these perennial challenges,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

Mnangagwa also said that social media was driving the “unnecessary” panic buying in the country.

A NewsDay, report quoted Mnangagwa as saying that there was too much indiscipline in his ruling party and that he would show no leniency to those caught on the wrong side of the law.

He also challenged party members to be bold in the face of political and economic reforms, urging central committee members to focus on proffering solutions to the country’s economic challenges rather than engaging in counter-productive behaviour on social media.

A number of economic reforms that were introduced by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in recent months have spiked the worst economic slump in a decade, said the report.