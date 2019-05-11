‘I’m not going to be punch-bag anymore’ – Mwonzora ups the ante

MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has hit back at allegations that he funded a High Court application by a party official from Gokwe which resulted in the nullification of president Chamisa’s authority.

Mwonzora’s detractors in the party have often accused him of being working with the ruling ZANU PF party to destroy the MDC from within.

This comes after Mwonzora at one point harboured ambitions of challenging Chamisa for the presidency at the elective Congress later this month.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday, Mwonzora said:

The allegations are false and extremely malicious. First of all, the allegations were filed in September well before I knew I was going to contest or not. Secondly, I don’t understand why those making allegations against me are understating the capacity of the applicant who was our organising secretary for Gokwe. Thirdly, I am actually listed as the fifth respondent in that matter meaning I was also sued. It is clear that there are people who always want somebody to blame and they want to use me as a scapegoat. However, I am not going to be their punching bag any more. It has gone too far, I am not going to be a punching bag any more.

The High Court on Wednesday through the cat among the pigeons when it ruled that the late MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai violated the party constitution when he appointed Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as vice presidents alongside Thokozani Khupe.

Source: Pindula