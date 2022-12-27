I’ll be the Minister of … CCC’s Chibaya reveals his Cabinet job in Chamisa’s government

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, recently told party supporters that the Minister of Local Government job is his after general elections due next year.

Chibaya was addressing a party fundraising event in Birmingham, UK, earlier this month when he assured party activists that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa would form the country’s government after the crunch vote.

He told the meeting that Diasporans should start establishing a skills data base with a view to taking up jobs in the new CCC-led government, adding that he had already told party leader Chamisa that the local government minister cabinet role was his.

WATCH BELOW;

Source: Newzim