Humanitarian crisis fears mount as Zimbabwe work permit scrapping looms

CAPE TOWN – With just a few weeks left until the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (Zep) expire, civil rights organisations have requested the department of home affairs to extend the deadline, warning that this was creating uncertainty for thousands of Zimbabweans in the country.

The department of home affairs initially extended the December expiration deadline of the Zep to June 30.

Come month end, about 178,000 Zimbabweans who have not applied for alternative permits like the spousal or work permits, could face deportation.

Global South Against Xenophobia (GSAX) and Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) said the cancellation of the Zep has caused enormous stress on the affected and is unfair.

GSAX convener Roshila Nair said the organisations sent a letter to the minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi as well as MPs on May 26, asking for a deadline extension.

In the letter, the organisations said the cancellation of the permit threatens status of the people, lives and livelihoods.

“The sudden announcement on the intended cancellation by the DHA [department of home affairs] has created an imminent humanitarian crisis for them,” said Nair.

Nair said the Zep affords Zimbabweans a life that was denied to them by the Zimbabwean economy.

“Circumstances in Zimbabwe have not changed and the DHA’s call for them to apply for alternative permits has thus seen a poor uptake as many holders work in ordinary employment and do not qualify for special skills waivers,” said Nair.

Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department had not received the letter.