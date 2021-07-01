Horrific scenes as police officer run over by Zupco bus in Bulawayo

A TRAFFIC police officer has been crushed to death by a Zupco bus in Bulawayo along city-Khami Road near the flyover where the cops were manning a road block.

The bus dragged the female cop for about 30 metres and broke her into pieces.

The police roadblock was targeting vehicles moving towards the city centre direction while the accident occurred on the road with vehicles going towards the western suburbs.

Its not yet clear what caused the accident and cops who were on the scene were visibly shaken following the tragic death of their colleague.