Gweru City Council Mayor recalled

GWERU- The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) which is led by party president Douglas Mwonzora has recalled the City of Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe over corruption allegations.

Makombe is under the MDC-A ticket.

MDC –T spokesperson Witness Dube in an interview with The Mirror could not shed more light about the recall but close sources told the Mirror that Makombe has been recalled over corruption allegations.

“I haven’t received anything pertaining to the recall issue but what I can tell you is he is among a number of councillors who are involved in corruption and these are going to be weeded out because they disadvantage ratepayers for failling to deliver as per their service delivery expectations, ” he said.

Mayor Makombe in an interview said he was yet to be issued with a letter of recall.

” I haven’t received any formal letter which communicates about the so – called recall but I got the rumors,”he said.

The City of Gweru Mayor is among other councillors who are supporting the Nelson Chamisa faction giving the Mwonzora led faction a deaf ear.

