Govt denies attempt to nick Mugabe’s body parts

HARARE – Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has denied that the Harare Administration needs the body parts belonging to the late former President Robert Mugabe to run government.

Mutodi was responding to reports by the Mugabe family that some politicians wanted to use his body parts for rituals.

Said Mutodi, “A question has been raised by some sections of the media if government would need the bones and flesh of a dead person to run its affairs. The answer is an absolute NO. Government relies on experience and technical skills to run its affairs.”

Before the burial one of Mugabe family Spokespersons Leo Mugabe said the former Zimbabwe’s strongman was worried that some powerful politicians wanted to use his body parts for rituals.

“We are afraid that some people are after his body parts or even his whole body and they want to use that for rituals.” Leo told the media. “You know some people have an inclination for rituals. We are afraid that some people are after his body parts or even his whole body and they want to use that for rituals.”

Fearful about this, the Mugabe family then buried the late Zimbabwean leader in a specially designed casket.

“The casket is tamper-proof and there is nothing unusual about that because we are trying to follow his last wishes which he confided to his wife before he passed on; he intimated that there were people who wanted to use his body for rituals,” Leo said then.