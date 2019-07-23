Full list of Commissioners to take over Bulawayo City Council as MDC lose control

Bulawayo residents gathered at the Bulawayo City Hall on Monday and resolved to request Minister of local government July Moyo to suspend councillors and replace them with a Commission to run the affairs of the City.

The following statement was issued by the residents after the meeting:

From a wide-ranging and robust consultation of Bulawayo Stakeholders across tribes and political divide, here is the suggested list of names of eminent persons from the City that is being suggested by stakeholders to the minister of Local government to constitute The Bulawayo People’s Commission:

1. Mr Moffat Ndlovu (Former Town Clerk n proposed Chairperson)

2. Prof Ntombizakhe Mlilo (NUST and Ingwebu Board)

3. Mr Ishmael Jassat ( Businessman)

4. Mr Gilbert Mlilo (former Town Clerk- Gwanda Town Council)

5. Mrs Patricia Tshabalala (Founding member of BPRA and activist)

6. Mr Winos Dube (Chairperson BURA)

7. Mrs Ntombehle Moyo (businesswoman)

8. Alderman Matson Hlalo

9. Alderman Batandi Mpofu

10. Alderman Phineous Ndlovu (chairperson of the Alderman’s forum)

11. Alderman David Ndlovu (former Mayor)

13. Mr Peter Zwide Khumalo (Ndebele Prince and academic)

14. Mr Mathew Smith (Businessman)

15.Mr Vee Jay Matter (Indian Community)

16. Prof Stylish Magida (Academic)

17. Bishop Danisa Ndlovu (Christian Community – Rtd Bishop)

18. Eng JJ Ndebele (Rtd City Engineer)

19. Dr Zanele Hwalima (former City Director of Health Services)

20. Alderman Angilacala Ndlovu (former Deputy Mayor)

21. Mr Reason Ngwenya (former Regional Chair ZCTU and Former BPRA chairperson)

22. Mr Dumisani O Nkomo (Director Habakuk trust – Civic Society)