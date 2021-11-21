Five bodies of family missing since November 3 found on Mavhuradonha mountain

HARARE – Five bodies of members of the same family have been found at Mavhuradonha Mountain in Mashonaland Central, police said on Sunday.

Police said the dead were two adults aged 69 and 29 and three children aged 7, 5 and a one-year-old.

A hunter stumbled upon the bodies on Sunday morning, national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

“It is claimed that the family had left Manhondo village in the Mukumbura area of Mt Darwin on foot on their way to Guruve, a distance of about 200 kilometers on November 3 this month,” Nyathi said.

