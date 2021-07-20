Deputy Minister distances himself from US$330 000 Rolls-Royce Phantom acquisition

Deputy Minister who is also the Wedza South MP, Tino Machakaire distanced himself from the acquisition of a US$330 000 Rolls-Royce Phantom which has caused consternation in the southern African nation

Machakaire said although he had the capacity to buy such a luxurious vehicle, and even more, this one was not his.

The MDC Alliance came out guns blazing over the acquisition of the luxurious vehicle, saying it was a testimony of looting by the Zanu-PF elite while millions of Zimbabweans were living in abject poverty.

Machakaire said he felt the urge to set the record straight after as this issue was the main topic discussed on social media platforms, as the public was questioning his net worth whether he can afford such an expensive ride.

“I’ve have seen with concern several stories making rounds on various social media platforms particularly Twitter. Ideally, I would have kept quiet and let time reveal all truths. However, I feel I owe it to you my constituents to set some records straight.

“First and foremost no respectful lawyer and or journalist conducts investigations or trials on social media. It solves and achieves nothing. I would have been impressed had they gone to the public with the results of a thoroughly researched investigation.

“Secondly, it is true, I do have the capacity to buy the car in question and more. In my entire life, I have never applied for a Government tender or wish to have one. My business covers the whole of Southern Africa with Regional Contracts.

“Third, as I mentioned before no meaningful investigation was ever conducted on social media. If there are any queries or questions regarding my source of income, feel free to approach the relevant offices.

“It is a matter of public record that I have declared all my wealth to the government thus I have nothing to hide. I do not appreciate people taking liberties with my name and reputation.

“I have worked hard, day and night to get to where I am today. The possessions I have today we’re not acquired by waging keyboard wars and misleading the masses trying to gain a following.

“They were acquired by hard work and dedication. Those that know me, know that I have an open-door policy. I am more than willing to share the story of my success.

“In conclusion, let us not seek relevance by dragging others through the mud. Those in the justice system know that everyone is innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law.

“Let us use our huge followings on social media for the greater good for example making people aware of the danger that is COVID-19 and the importance of being vaccinated. We will go far as a country once we do that.”