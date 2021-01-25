‘Covid-19 deaths will not destroy Zanu-PF’ – Matemadanda

Zanu-PF political commissar Victor Matemadanda says the Covid-19 pandemic would not destroy the ruling party as yearned for by its detractors but will emerge stronger.
This comes after the virus claimed the lives of senior Zanu-PF and government officials.
Matemadanda said while coronavirus had robbed Zanu-PF and the government of dedicated cadres, the party would soldier on. He said it was delusional for some to think that Covid-19 is killing Zanu-PF people only.
Matemadanda added that Zanu-PF was not a party of individuals but it was a party which had stood the test of time.
Source – dailynews