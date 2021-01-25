Mwonzora calls for national dialogue

MDC-T leader Doug Mwonzora says he would soon reach out to President Mnangagwa to push for national dialogue. He said that the dialogue he had in mind would involve all key stakeholders, including political parties, church, civil society, labour and business.

Mwonzora said the MDC-T national standing committee had restated the need for dialogue and that the dialogue must be centred on an all-inclusive approach that improves the lives of the Zimbabwean people.

He reiterated that they are engaging in a new type of politics as a party, which brings about rational disputation.

Mwonzora also said that MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa should be a part of the dialogue.