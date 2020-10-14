Civil servants gets pay rise

The PSC Permanent Secretary Ambassador J. Wutawunashe issued a statement on Wednesday saying, “The Public Service Commission is pleased to advise Government workers that the USD 75 Covid 19 allowance for September 2020 is being paid today. Going forward, the USD 75 Covid allowance will be paid on pay days.
The Ambassador added that the government was grateful to the civil servants who were rendering services regardless of the difficult challenges.
“The USD 75 allowance is indexed to the prevailing RBZ foreign exchange auction rate. Government would like to record its appreciation for civil servants in all categories who continue to render services to the citizens of Zimbabwe.