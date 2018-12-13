Chiyangwa getting blind?

Harare – Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) President Philip Chiyangwa is battling an optical health ailment which forced him to abandon the second half of the Warriors match against high- fancied Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday night at the National Sports Stadium, the Mail and Telegraph can reveal.

Chiyangwa was whisked away barely five minutes into the second half after he complained of poor eyesight.

“I can’t see properly because of these lights. I have problems with my eyes if I face light,”, he could be heard advising his lieutenants at the VVIP enclosure of the NSS within earshot of this reporter.

Shortly afterwards, his ‘crew’ led by Itai Ndudzo and Chamu Chiwanza had to assist him and guide him out of the stadium.

“Vhurai nzira maziso amdara haasi kuona mushe nenyaya yemalights aya (pave the way the old for the old man, his eyes were affected by the light),” Chiwanza barked at some of the fans who blocked the oversubscribed VVIP section.

Chiyangwa’s health has been a matter of interest on the social media but he has maintained that he is fit as a fiddle.

Meanwhile, despite the chaos that reigned at the entrance of the giant stadium, the Warriors had a good day in the office.

Talisamanic striker Khama Billiat put the home team in the lead after connecting a cross from Talent Chawapihwa in the opening minute of the match.

The score-line was levelled half-way through the first half after Teenage Hadebe scored an own goal offence.

The result is favourable for the Warriors as they only need to win their next match, away to Liberia in November, to book their place at the next Africa Cup of Nations Tournament.

Zimbabwe kept their place top of Group G with eight points from four matches, and another three points from the remaining two matches will be enough to seal an Afcon ticket. – Mail & Telegraph