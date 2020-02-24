News Ticker

British govt explains Zimbabwe sanctions renewal

February 24, 2020 Staff Reporter Headlines, Zimbabwe 0

Mnangagwa meets British Director for the African Foreign and Commonwealth Office Mrs Harriet Matthews at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare
The United Kingdom government says for the to remove the sanctions against Zimbabwe, Harare should be willing to show that they are committed to implement reforms in Zimbabwe.

Melanie Robinson the UK Ambassador in Zimbabwe said, “The  UK Government has always been clear that we believe changes to sanctions regimes against Zimbabwe should reflect progress on the political and economy reforms promised by President Mnangagwa.”

UK media recently revealed that Britain is preparing to reimpose sanctions on Grace Mugabe at the end of the year after the Government disagreed with an EU decision to ease restrictions on her finances.

Britain recently pulled out of the European Union.

The British Government suspended a European Union order freezing assets of Grace Mugabe, 54, following an EU decision earlier this week.

The EU Council has extended its Zimbabwe sanctions (an arms embargo and targeted asset freeze against Zimbabwe Defence Industries) for 1 year until 20 February 2021, in light of the country’s “ongoing acute humanitarian crisis” and “yet to be investigated alleged role of the armed and security forces in human rights abuses”.

Existing travel restrictions and asset freezes against 4 individuals, Grace Mugabe, Constantine Chiwenga, Perence Shiri, and Phillip Sibando are currently suspended.

