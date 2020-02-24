British govt explains Zimbabwe sanctions renewal

The United Kingdom government says for the to remove the sanctions against Zimbabwe, Harare should be willing to show that they are committed to implement reforms in Zimbabwe.

Melanie Robinson the UK Ambassador in Zimbabwe said, “The UK Government has always been clear that we believe changes to sanctions regimes against Zimbabwe should reflect progress on the political and economy reforms promised by President Mnangagwa.”

UK media recently revealed that Britain is preparing to reimpose sanctions on Grace Mugabe at the end of the year after the Government disagreed with an EU decision to ease restrictions on her finances.

Britain recently pulled out of the European Union.