British govt explains Zimbabwe sanctions renewal

Melanie Robinson the UK Ambassador in Zimbabwe said, “The UK Government has always been clear that we believe changes to sanctions regimes against Zimbabwe should reflect progress on the political and economy reforms promised by President Mnangagwa.”
UK media recently revealed that Britain is preparing to reimpose sanctions on Grace Mugabe at the end of the year after the Government disagreed with an EU decision to ease restrictions on her finances.
Britain recently pulled out of the European Union.
The EU Council has extended its Zimbabwe sanctions (an arms embargo and targeted asset freeze against Zimbabwe Defence Industries) for 1 year until 20 February 2021, in light of the country’s “ongoing acute humanitarian crisis” and “yet to be investigated alleged role of the armed and security forces in human rights abuses”.
Existing travel restrictions and asset freezes against 4 individuals, Grace Mugabe, Constantine Chiwenga, Perence Shiri, and Phillip Sibando are currently suspended.