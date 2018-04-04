Battle for Tsvangirai’s estate could escalate as another wife surfaces

The battle for the estate of the late Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai could escalate with reports that he was married to another woman Nobuhle Marylin Ndiweni.

Already two executors have been appointed to handle the estate after Tsvangirai’s brothers and children from his first wife Susan could not agree with his second wife Elizabeth.

According to the Herald Tsvangirai had a child named Joy with Ndiweni. He is also reported to have had another child named Ethan with Loreta Nyathi.

Tsvangirai had six children with Susan and two other children with an as yet unnamed woman.

Tsvangirai did not have any children with Elizabeth who seems to have the support of only two of Tsvangirai’s 10 children.