30 miners feared dead in gold mine collapse in Zimbabwe

Some 30 illegal gold miners are feared dead after being trapped at Zimbabwe’s Bindura mine, local media reported.

“A tragedy has occurred at Ran Mine in Bindura town late this afternoon. A deep disused mine trench has caved in trapping several illegal gold miners,” Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said in Twitter post on late Wednesday.

“Exact number not yet established. So far 6 miners have been rescued. Details to follow but numbers could be circa 30,” he added.

Earlier this month, six miners died after they had been trapped in a shaft located at Matshetshe Mine in Esigodini town, while another five miners also died in September in Chegutu mine shaft.

The Zimbabwean government has been heavily blamed for failure to rescue the lives of the trapped miners.