Zimbabwe govt calls on Western ambassadors to condemn US political violence

THE ruling party Zanu-PF has been angered by the failure of the United States of America’s envoy to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols to denounce the recent violent protests at the Capitol Hill in Washington DC, which left six five people dead and scores injured.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson, Simon Khaya said the continued silence of Nichols in denouncing the recent unrest in the US, smacked of open hypocrisy.

Supporters of outgoing US president, Donald Trump, a few days ago stormed Congress on the day it was meeting to certify results of the November presidential elections won by Democrat Joe Biden.

“One shudders to think what could have happened in the Third World if any contestant to a political office had failed to concede defeat as happened in the USA in the numerous elections which have been held to date,” Moyo said in a statement.

“Further, one would have expected the normally outspoken US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols, to lambast these anomalous events in his native country.

“Ambassador Nichols’ open hypocrisy, where he negatively postures against actions by other sovereign states’ security forces to bring normalcy and order in their jurisdiction, deserves repudiation and scorn. We all expected him to at least comment on the actions of these hooligans and vandals, and the subsequent interventions by that country’s security forces.”

Moyo said the Capitol Hill protests should be a lesson for Nichols that the US’s “lofty democratic credentials are only an illusion.”

“At this juncture, we must remind Ambassador Nichols and his like-minded acolytes for the umpteenth time that it is a sacrosanct rule in diplomacy to always tread with utmost carefulness when commenting on sovereign issues regarding other countries. Now that the ball of chaos is in Ambassador Nichols’ courtyard, rabidly thrusting eggs on his face, we wait for his views.

“Even his local lackeys have been caught naked, leading to an unusual graveyard silence. ZANU-PF has observed and noted with keen interest the acquiescing reaction of the usual rabid commentators on the recent mayhem and chaos which engulfed the heart and soul of American democracy, the Capitol Hill.

“As is now in the public domain, hooligans nearly achieved their intended insurrection by attempting to disrupt a constitutional process meant to pave way for the smooth transition to the inauguration of the 46th American president-elect Joe Biden.”

In his statement, Moyo also said Zanu-PF looked with hope that incoming US president, Biden would remove economic sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe two decades ago.

“Having pointed out those anomalies, which we expect the usual detractors to self-introspect and take corrective action, Zanu-PF, wishes the American people and its president-elect Joe Biden success.

“In conclusion, given our existing cordial relations with the USA, we look forward to the new USA administration to remove the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.”