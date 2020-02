A warrant of arrest has been issued on EFF leader Julius Malema for failing to appear in court on five charges related to him allegedly discharging a firearm at an Eastern Cape rally in 2018.

Malema was seen on video apparently discharging a rifle during the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

On Monday, he did not appear at the magistrate’s court, causing the judge to issue a warrant of arrest, SABC News and JoziFM reported.