Tanzania says one of two citizens missing in Hamas attack confirmed dead

DAR ES SALAAM, – A Tanzanian citizen missing since the Oct. 7 raid by Palestinian Hamas militants on southern Israel has been confirmed dead while a second remains unaccounted for, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dar Es Salaam said.

In a statement issued late on Friday, it said the family of farming student Clemence Mtenga had been notified of his death and talks were under way on repatriating his body. Searches continue for the second Tanzanian, Joshua Mollel, it added.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Some 240 people were dragged into the Gaza Strip by Hamas, which also killed around 1,200 civilians and soldiers in the raid that sparked a now six-week-old war with Israel. Dozens of people were unaccounted for in the immediate aftermath.

It was not immediately clear where Mtenga’s remains had been recovered. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he was among 260 youths who were in Israel for agricultural studies.

Source: Reuters

