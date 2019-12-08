South Africa’s Jacob Zuma in Cuba for medical treatment

Numerous sources close to the former president apparently maintain he’s gone to a ‘secret hospital’.

After tabloid Sunday World reported that former president Jacob Zuma has gone to Cuba for medical treatment, social media reacted with no small measure of incredulity to the news.

The reactions have been a mix of condemnation that he is allegedly not using the South African medical system, disbelief at the report itself and speculation that he may be trying to somehow use it to escape a looming corruption trial along with other legal issues, including allegations he levelled at the Zondo commission investigating state capture.

It must be noted that his medical trip has not been officially confirmed, but it reportedly relates to Zuma’s alleged poisoning at the hands of one of his estranged wives. The paper reports that numerous sources close to Zuma told them he either doesn’t trust South African doctors or thinks they can’t deal with poisonings. They all maintained he had gone to Cuba to a “secret hospital”, a concept that also left a few readers scratching their heads.

Apparently, the former president, now aged 77, may even be struggling with his memory of late, which could prove useful in court.

Last month, a former state security minister appointed by Zuma, Bongani Bongo, claimed that he went to Cuba to be treated for poisoning, allegedly suffered at the hands of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Gordhan dismissed the allegation as utterly absurd.

Bongo needed to return to South Africa from Cuba to be arrested by the Hawks on bribery charges after allegedly trying to derail a parliamentary inquiry into alleged state capture at Eskom.

“You know recently I was given a poison so I was going to finalise my treatment in Cuba, so I had to cut my trip very short from Cuba to come and attend to what the police had called me for,” said Bongo. “I was in Cuba for a treatment of the poison I got recently.”

Bongani Bongo was either scouting hospitals for Zuma in Cuba or his results from the hospital he visited are so good he recommended it to Zuma.