Eric Mabuza, for Moyo, said his client was back in his position with no conditions.

“This case was all about accountability, transparency and the protection of corporate governance. In the end, justice prevails. We can now proceed with Part B of the proceedings,” Mabuza said.

The judgment is only Part A of Moyo’s legal battle against his the company. The second part of his application is set to commence within 60 days of the outcome of the ruling. He will be lodging a damages claim for reputational harm.

Legal proceedings were delayed by more than an hour when Judge Brian Mashile was not available to deliver the ruling. It was instead read out by a different judge on his behalf.

African News Agency (ANA)