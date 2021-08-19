China well poised to take the gauntlet in efforts to help Afghanistan

As Afghanistan gradually starts returning to normalcy, the international community is looking towards its biggest neighbor, China, as one of the major players set to help in the stabilization and development of the battered country.

It is a challenge that China has taken up graciously, as affirmed by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in a statement on Aug 17 at the department’s daily press briefing. It is not a secret that the country has previously hosted the Taliban for peace discussions. The hitherto militant group, in stark contrast to what the world was made to believe, has totally changed its persona.

Wisely, Hua avoided being drawn to make any judgments on America’s performance in its 20-year sojourn in Afghanistan. However, she drew attention to both the steep financial and human cost of the occupation, including the increase in terrorist activity in-country over the period, which means that the U.S. has lost all moral authority to influence the next phase of a country it loves to hate.

Stated Hua: “I have noted that President Biden said the United States’ goal in Afghanistan is not to rebuild. That is, in fact, true. Because whether in Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan, we can see that wherever the U.S. military goes, turmoil, division and destruction are left behind. They leave a riddled mess. The strength and role of the United States is destruction, not construction.”

China’s contribution to the building of a new Afghanistan is not a selfish gesture. Indeed, it is something that President Joe Biden and the administration foresaw recently. During a visit to India in late July, Secretary of State Antony Blinken observed that China’s possible involvement in Afghanistan could be “a positive thing.”

His comments followed news that nine Taliban representatives had visited Tianjin for talks with Chinese officials. Following the meeting, China said it was confident that the Taliban was crucial to the peace process and rebuilding of their country.

In its statement on Aug 17, China reiterated its remarks following the talks in Tianjin that it would pursue a policy of “non-interference” in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. Meanwhile, Hua noted that U.S. military intervention in other countries had borne misery in host countries.

The Chinese modus operandi in peacebuilding is gaining credence globally. In a paper titled, “Chinese Pathways to Peacebuilding: From Historical Legacies to Contemporary Practices,” Xinyu Yuan of the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva observed that since the early 2000s, China has become increasingly active in conflict management and post-conflict reconstruction in several countries.