Britain’s Prince Philip, queen’s husband, in car accident

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says the 97-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has been in a car accident but wasn’t injured.

The palace said the two-vehicle accident happened Thursday afternoon near Sandringham Estate, the queen’s country retreat in eastern England.

The Norfolk Constabulary says officers responded to a reported collision and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

The palace said a doctor examined Philip as a precaution and confirmed he wasn’t hurt.

Neither the police force nor the palace would provide more details, including whether Philip was one of the two drivers.

He has largely retired from public life.