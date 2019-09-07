African Union expressed sorrow over Mugabe’s death

Addis Ababa, (Prensa Latina) The president of the African Union Commission (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has reportedly expressed his condolences for the death of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

‘We are united by pain, while we cry to an iconic and emblematic liberation fighter, a Pan-Africanist who always worked for the integration of Africa’, Mahamat said, according to a UA press release.

‘Our sincere condolences go to his families and the Zimbabwean people, on behalf of the countries of the organization. May his soul rest in eternal peace,’ he added.

Leaders from around the world have been sending to Harare messages of sorrow for Mugabe’s passing awa.

Mugabe passed away on Friday at age 95 at a hospital in Singapore, where he had been admitted since last April.

From 1980, when Zimbabwe managed to become independent from the United Kingdom, until November 2017, he ruled over the destinies of that southern African country, first as prime minister and since 1987 as president.