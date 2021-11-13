Liquid Intelligent launches cutting edge comms solution for businesses

PAN-AFRICAN technology group, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has launched a communications solution called OneVoice for Cloud PBX in six key markets on the continent including Zimbabwe.

Other countries where the solution has also been launched are Zambia, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

In a statement following the virtual launch yesterday, the firm said the latest innovation was part of the organisation’s investment as it partners with its customers in their digital transformation journeys that have accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, today (yesterday) launches OneVoice for Cloud PBX offering in six key African markets.

“The OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution will assist businesses irrespective of their size in their telephony and collaboration needs.

“The solution is powered by a single integrated platform converting legacy PBX telephony system into a cloud-based IP (Internet Protocol) communication solution,” said Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

“But the real benefit is to the customers as the solution delivers voice, video, and data communication tools in a single offering – enabling them to communicate on any device, via any medium from anywhere.”

Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security chief executive officer Mr. David Behr said the digital innovation by his organisation has redefined the workplace.

“The workplace is no longer identified as a place we go to, but rather what we do irrespective of the location,” he said.

“Therefore, businesses need a solution that will create a workplace facilitated by seamless communication, collaboration, and flexibility.

“With OneVoice for Cloud PBX, Liquid is reiterating its commitment towards building a more unified, converged, and easily manageable communications ecosystem for African businesses.”

Liquid Intelligent Technologies said through the latest innovation, it was undoubted that the future of work was heading towards a hybrid working culture.

“The in-office corridor chats, the desk to desk ‘quick catch-ups’ and informal customer conversations that the world used to rely on to maintain person-to-person connections now need to happen digitally,” it said.

This means that businesses need a platform that leverages productivity and eliminates the cost of using the old PBX.

The technology firm said it therefore was removing that responsibility as it manages the back-end platform allowing customers to focus on their core business needs and generating revenue.

“OneVoice for Cloud PBX enhances Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy increasing employee productivity wherever in the world they may be working from.

“Additionally, OneVoice for Cloud PBX also reduces the possibility of bill shock by giving businesses a single pane of glass to view their usage.

“The single-pane view allows companies a complete overview of use, enabling them to make their environments more streamlined and adaptable,” it said.

The launch of OneVoice for Cloud PBX follows the successful release of the OneVoice for Operator Connect, another solution by Liquid Intelligent Technologies that integrates traditional telephony calling within the Microsoft Teams ecosystem.

The above services demonstrate the robust portfolio of voice solutions enhancing collaboration in the new remote/hybrid work environment.

OneVoice for Cloud PBX is delivered over the same access devices and networks as the data services and carried over Liquid’s carrier-grade IP-based Next Generation Network, interconnected to all other fixed and mobile networks across the country and globally to over 400 networks.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has a presence in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. The group has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100 000 kilometers. –

