How to transfer WhatsApp data from iOS to Android

WhatsApp will start rolling a new feature that will allow users to transfer their WhatsApp history from iOS to Android. According to WhatsApp, this will happen without messages being sent to WhatsApp in the process and will include voice messages, photos and videos.

In a statement, WhatsApp said when moving from an iPhone to a Samsung Android device, users can transfer account information, the profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media and settings. The feature is currently available to any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher and will soon be available on more Android devices. According to WhatsApp, when a person sets up a new device, they will be provided with the option to securely transfer their chats from an old device to a new one. The process will require a USB-C to Lightning cable.

1. Turn on the Samsung device and connect by cable to the iPhone when prompted. 2. Follow the Samsung Smart Switch experience.

3. When prompted, scan the QR code displayed on the new device using the iPhone’s camera. 4. Tap Start on your iPhone, and wait for the process to complete. 5. Continue setting up the new Samsung device.

6. When you reach the home screen, open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device. 7. Tap Import when prompted, and allow the process to complete. 8. Finish activating your new device.