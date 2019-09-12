China agrees to help transform ICT services in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the development of ICT services in the African nation.

According to a report from The Herald, the MoU aims to create an environment ‘to enable the sector’s players to collaborate, and will go a long way in reducing the digital divide and contributing to various economic activities’.

Some of the areas of cooperation covered by the MoU include: the development of Zimbabwe’s fibre-optic backbone network, mobile broadband network and internet connectivity; the development of international and cross-border land cables, as well as international submarine cables; the development and operation of international voice and data services in Zimbabwe; research and development of ICT and the establishment of manufacturing and assembling factories in Zimbabwe to develop and assemble ICT products.

Zimbabwe’s ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, highlighted the contribution of Chinese equipment suppliers such as ZTE and Huawei: ‘The Chinese firms operating in the ICT sector in Zimbabwe have assisted in transforming our sector as we strive to bridge the digital gap. These companies have reinforced the good relationship that Zimbabwe has enjoyed with China.’