JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe may be in line to host International Cricket Council (ICC) events from 2023 to 2031, following a meeting on Tuesday between Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the international cricketing body.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney alongside commercial general manager Campbell Jamieson met with ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani in Harare.

“The main purpose of their visit was to discuss with us the next ICC cycle, which is 2023-2031, and the various possibilities that are there for us to host ICC events,” Mukuhlani was quoted as saying by newzimbabwe.com

Zimbabwe successfully held the 2018 Cricket World Cup Africa qualifier and last year again played host to the Women’s Cricket World Cup Africa qualifier.

“Those qualifiers were, in the ICC’s view, the turning point for what is possible in Zimbabwe,” Mukuhlani said.

“They were able to see that there is a cricket culture and that there are cricket fans here.

“They were impressed with what they saw in 2018 and the way we hosted, and that will always be a reference point when we make proposals to bid for the next ICC events.”

African News Agency (ANA)