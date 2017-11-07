Zimbabwe attempting to convince Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson to switch allegiances

LOBDOB – One of the revelations at Arsenal over the past year or so, Reiss Nelson has excited the Gunners’ fanbase with both his versatility and his performances on the pitch.

Still some way off being a regular under Arsène Wenger, the 17-year-old has still managed to pick up seven appearances for the first-team this year, including three starts in the Europa League.

With all this in mind, the England U19 international has every chance of making it to the first-team within the next five years, but that won’t stop another nation from trying to convince him to switch allegiances.

According to KweseEPSN, Zimbabwe are currently in the process of trying to do exactly that, with the winger eligible to play for them through his father.

The team manager, Wellington Mupandare, told the website: “Yes, we are interested in Nelson, but we are still trying to establish contact with him, so I can’t say much at the moment.

“We know that the player is highly rated in England, and it will be difficult, but we will try our best”.

This isn’t the first time other countries have to tried to turn player’s heads, with attempting to do so very recently with Tammy Abraham, only to be turned down by the Swansea forward, who could be set to earn his first England cap in the coming days, having been called up by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming friendlies.

As for Zimbabwe and Reiss Nelson, it’s an ambitious move, but, as they say, if you don’t buy a ticket, you don’t win the raffle. – Sport Witness