Under-dogs versus superstars: Warriors still believe

Warriors’ coach, Zdravko Logarušić says his side will not roll up and die against a star-studded Algeria but will compete.

Speaking to the media ahead of the African Cup of Nations’ qualifier, Logarušić said the Warriors will play with aggression.

The Warriors face the Desert Foxes led by Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez at the National Sports Stadium at 3pm this afternoon.

The North African football giants are yet to taste defeat in all competitions in the two years.

They recently stretched their unbeaten streak to 21 games record courtesy of a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in Algiers on Thursday night.

That result saw Algeria cement their lead at the top of Group H of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“We are Warriors, why should we be scared of anything? We created three-four chances in Algeria but we conceded goals that we shouldn’t be conceding in these types of games,’’ said Logarušić.

“Some of the goals were more like gift goals and we have to cut those mistakes. We don’t have to give away goals like that. If they are to score (today) they have to work hard for that.”

“We are going into this game to win. They (Algeria) haven’t lost in a long time but they will lose tomorrow (today). That’s our main target. We have to pick up three points. There is no reason why we shouldn’t aim for that at home,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Warriors’ goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has been ruled out of action for at least two weeks after he twisted his knee in Algiers on Thursday, ZIFA announced on Saturday.

Today’s match will be staged behind closed doors in the National Sports Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely disrupted the football schedule.

Warriors First XI

Talbert Shumba, Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Teenage Hadebe, Adam Chicksen, Jordan Zemura, Tafadzwa Rusike, Marvelous Nakamba, Knowledge Musona, David Moyo, Tino Kadewere.