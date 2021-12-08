Surging Covid-19 cases leave future of Zimbabwean football in danger

SEVERAL domestic top-flight league clubs have a number of players and officials who tested positive for Covid-19, rendering Match Day Three fixtures that were expected to start today (Wednesday) in doubt, Post Sport has established.

Although individual teams were gagged to reveal Covid-19 cases, reliable sources within the clubs confided in Post Sport that a number of players tested positive.

Manica Diamonds, for example, has a total of 11 Covid-19 positive cases inclusive of players and a technical official.

Highlanders and Black Rhinos are each understood to have more than eight players and officials who tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest developments are likely to see some matches involving teams with Covid-19 positive cases being postponed.

Premier Soccer League spokesperson Kudzai Bare was not reachable for comment.

The Castle Lager Premiership was set to resume this week for Match Day Three, starting with midweek fixtures today.

The games were expected to continue on Saturday with five games lined up, and three matches on Sunday, among them Manica Diamonds against Highlanders.

League action was put on hold this past weekend to pave way for the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup final between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

