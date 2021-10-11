Ghana targets win over Warriors to boost FIFA World Cup qualifying chances

HARARE – Ghana’s Black Stars will be hoping to replicate their first-leg result against Zimbabwe when they face the Southern Africans on Tuesday, with focus solely on boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The West Africans ran out 3-1 victors in the first leg played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 9, with Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and André Ayew the scorers. Zimbabwe’s goal was netted by Knowledge Musona.

Ghana is currently second in Group G with 6 points from 3 games, a point behind South Africa who has won two and drawn one of their games so far.

Ethiopia are third on the table with three points, while Zimbabwe lie bottom with one.

Tuesday’s game will be the second under Milovan Rajevac, appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with the aim of guiding the Black Stars to the Qatar tournament.

The CAF FIFA World Cup qualifiers involve 10 Groups of 4 teams each playing one another home and away.

The winner of each Group progresses onto the next round, where the ten teams will be drawn against each other to make five fixtures.

The winners of the five fixtures, played home an away, will then automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

While a win for Ghana against Zimbabwe would boost their chances of progressing to the next round, the result would end the Southern Africans’ hopes of making it to their first ever FIFA World Cup.

Ghana has qualified for three FIFA World Cup tournaments; 2006, 2010, and 2014.