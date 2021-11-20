FIFA Monitoring Zimbabwe Situation

WORLD football governing body, FIFA, have said they are keenly following the developments in Zimbabwean football following the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC)’s decision to dissolve the entire board of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) earlier this week.

Zimbabwean football is currently facing the grim prospect of a crippling ban from all international matches due to government interference after the ZIFA board was dissolved on Tuesday due to a number of allegations.

A Fifa spokesperson told NewZimbabwe.com in a statement on Friday that they are closely monitoring the situation before coming up with a position after both ZIFA and SRC communicated to the world football governing body.

“FIFA is closely monitoring this matter. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage.”

After standing by their decision to suspend the ZIFA board, the SRC is reportedly on the verge of appointing a normalisation committee, in consultation with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.

The world governing body could either support SRC’s move or ban Zimbabwe from international football because of government interference.

A FIFA ban is however looking more likely as the world football governing body does not tolerate government interference in football matters which would result in the Warriors being barred from participating in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Cameroon early next year. – Newzim

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

