Crock Hugo Lloris to miss London derby

“He had an injury in his knee in the game against Sporting Lisbon, and he played with this injury,” he told Sky Sports. “Not a serious injury, I think, after the international break because, with the national team, he is not available. But I think after the international break, he will be available for us.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...