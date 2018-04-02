Chiyangwa’s ZIFA Presidency suffers blow

Premier Soccer League boss Keni Mubaiwa’s refusal to be co-opted into the football governing body’s Executive Committee will cause more troubles for Zimbabwe FA boss Philip Chiyangwa.

Media reports in Zimbabwe suggest that Mubaiwa had been hurriedly co-opted into the ZIFA board together with women’s football chairperson Rosemary Kanonge after two of the association’s board members, in Piraishe Mabhena and Felton Kamambo, stepped down on Wednesday.

Mabhena and Kamambo’s resignations have meant that the whole board was automatically dissolved, a blow for Chiyangwa’s presidency.

The Dynamos boss, a perceived ally of Chiyangwa, was expected to throw his weight behind the ZIFA president, but twisted in the knife by saying his co-option was null and void unless it received the support of the PSL board of governors.

The NewsDay website has it that in a letter addressed to the ZIFA general-secretary, Joseph Mamutse, Mubaiwa said his co-option was not done in accordance with PSL statues.

“I acknowledge receipt and thank you for your letter dated March 28, 2018,” he wrote.

“Please be advised that I’m unable to accept the co-option into the Zifa executive committee, should the PSL board of governors agree to convene a special congress and unanimously resolve that I accept the appointment.

“I thank you for your consideration,” the letter, copied to Chiyangwa, the PSL emergency committee and its board of governors read.”

Chiyangwa was desperate for Mubaiwa to accept his co-option to the ZIFA board as Mabhena and Kamambo’s resignations meant the football governing body did not have the required quorum to run the country’s FA.

Prior to the duo’s resignations, the ZIFA executive committee was operating with five members following the death of former Warriors player Edzai Kasinauyo last year, while the PSL and women football seats in the board remained vacant.