Chikoko features in French all star team

Zimbabwean basketball star Vitalis Chikoko at the weekend made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to feature in a French all star team.

Chikoko’s feats in the domestic French Pro A League saw him line up for the French all star team in a thrilling contest held on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean basketball star who has had an impressive spell in the French league ended with figures of 19 points and 15 rebounds in a game his side won 153-147 in what was a close contest.

With Zimbabwe’s top basketball player being recognised for his feats by being included in such a prestigious game, Harare Basketball Association spokesperson Carlos Munda said Chikoko’s inclusion bears testimony to his ability as a player.

Following a sterling spell with Pau Lacque Orthez, Chikoko will now go on a short break before returning to action on the 4th of January.

Given recent form, Chikoko will be hoping to continue working towards his dream of one day making it into the NBA, and if rumours of interest from Boston Celtics are anything to go by, Chikoko’s dream could perhaps soon transform into reality.