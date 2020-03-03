CAF plunged into further crisis as general secretary resigns

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) general secretary Mouad Hajji resigned on Monday, plunging the continent’s soccer governing body into further crisis.

Hajji’s departure after less than a year in the job was confirmed by CAF, who said he was quitting for personal reasons.

He leaves amid much turbulence in the African game.

Hajji, a former Moroccan government official and a trained dentist, took over last April from Amr Fahmy, who was fired after submitting evidence to FIFA’s ethics committee of alleged misappropriation of funds by CAF president Ahmad Ahmad.